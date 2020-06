The Minot Vistas visited the Mandan Chiefs Thursday Night, where great pitching was on display from the Magic City Hurlers.

Minot ended up shutting out Mandan in the doubleheader, with wins of 2-0 and 9-0 on the road.

Over in Bismarck, the Capitals ended up taking the doubleheader with a pair of close wins, 6-5 and 4-2.

Up in Bottineau, the Velva 39ers stayed hot, and took down Oak Creek in their only matchup, 5-2.