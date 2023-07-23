BISMARCK, N.D. — The Class A West Region legion tournament wrapped up on Saturday with four teams clinching spots for the state tournament. The day started with two state qualifying games and the Watford City Walleye and Bismarck Capitals punched their tickets to state winning their qualifying matchups.

“It feels wonderful,” Walleye head coach Logan Krivoruchka says. “I don’t know how to fully describe it. This is something we and the guys have been working for, for several years and it feels great to finally get it earned. It’s amazing. Last year, we hosted the tournament, so we got the easy route there. This time, the gentlemen earned it. They earned every step, and I can tell you right now, they are 100 percent prepared for state.”

“Feels good after not getting there last year,” Capitals head coach Aric Lee adds. “We came up a little short, so for us to come through and earn our way to the state tournament is always a good feeling for these kids.”

The Class A State Tournament begins the 28th in Kindred.