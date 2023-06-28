This past season Washburn baseball finished third overall in their region during the regular season but come tournament time would fall just short of the state tournament falling to Shiloh Christian in the region eight championship game.

Coming off that season-ending loss, the Washburn American Legion team looks to build off the successful season.

During the summer, Post 12 says this is the time for them to improve and make necessary adjustments against teams they usually don’t play until the state tournament, while also building more confidence for this season to carry into next spring season.

“I just want guys to get their confidence back is the big thing, we’re coming off two loses which is tough for us,” said Washburn Head Coach Brandon Page. “We haven’t really had that this year so I think we can get some w’s that will help us out confidence-wise. I feel very confident I think we should be able to win our region and then head out to state in Carrington. I feel very confident.”