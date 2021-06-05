Baseball: West Fargo Sheyenne wins Class A title, Dickinson finishes third

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Class A and B state baseball tournaments wrapped up on Saturday, and it was two teams from the east taking home state titles.

In class A, it was West Fargo Sheyenne defeating Fargo Shanley 11-1 to win its first state championship in program history.

Class B also saw a first time champion as Langdon-Edmore-Munich won 9-1 for its first title in program history.

Class A Baseball Scores:
Third place: Dickinson (7), Legacy (5)
Fifth place: West Fargo (10), Grand Forks Red River (0)

Class B Baseball Scores:
Third place: Renville County (1), Thompson (6)
Fifth place: Central Cass (6), Bishop Ryan (3)
Seventh place: Beulah (4), North Star (0)

Class B Softball Scores:
Third place: Des-Lacs Burlington (15), MLSKB (5)
Fifth place: Beulah (4), Kindred-Richland (2)
Seventh place: May Port-CG (15), Wilton-Wing (5)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News