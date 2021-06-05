Baseball: West Fargo Sheyenne wins Class A title, Dickinson finishes third

The Class A and B state baseball tournaments wrapped up on Saturday, and it was two teams from the east taking home state titles.

In class A, it was West Fargo Sheyenne defeating Fargo Shanley 11-1 to win its first state championship in program history.

Class B also saw a first time champion as Langdon-Edmore-Munich won 9-1 for its first title in program history.

Class A Baseball Scores:

Third place: Dickinson (7), Legacy (5)

Fifth place: West Fargo (10), Grand Forks Red River (0)

Class B Baseball Scores:

Third place: Renville County (1), Thompson (6)

Fifth place: Central Cass (6), Bishop Ryan (3)

Seventh place: Beulah (4), North Star (0)

Class B Softball Scores:

Third place: Des-Lacs Burlington (15), MLSKB (5)

Fifth place: Beulah (4), Kindred-Richland (2)

Seventh place: May Port-CG (15), Wilton-Wing (5)