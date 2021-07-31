Baseball: West Fargo sweeps doubleheader over Bismarck, Fargo Post 400 to win Class AA State Title

The West Fargo Patriots brought their A game on Sunday for the two biggest match ups of the year.

The Patriots had to beat the Bismarck Governors to advance to the state title game, and earn a ticket to regionals. The Patriots defeated the Governors 2-0 to move on to game two.

The work did not stop there, as West Fargo went on to defeat Fargo Post 400 3-1 in the Class AA state championship game. Nolan Dodds was the star of the show pitching five and a third innings without allowing a hit. Dodds finished the day with 4 strikeouts and just 2 hits allowed.

Anthony Villanueva was named the MVP of the tournament after batting 8-17 with a .471 average. He also went 2-0 on the mound with a 0.81 ERA during the tournament.

