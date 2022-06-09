Legion baseball is in full swing this week, the 37th annual TruWealth Financial Invitational tournament starting today in Williston. Out in Watford City the 2nd annual Doug Johnsrud Invitational hosted six teams. And the Minot Vistas were back home hosting West Fargo.

TruWealth Financial Invitational:

Williston Keybirds 5, Miles City Outlaws 1

Regina A’s 22, Bottineau Post Owls 42 0

Doug Johnsrud Invitational:

Dickinson Volunteers 1, Glasgow, MT 15

Watford City Walleye 7, Billings, MT Expos 5 (play suspended)

Minot Vistas, West Fargo Patriots (Game 1)

Minot Vistas , West Fargo Patriots (Game 2)