Bismarck and Williston clashed in a doubleheader Monday with the hopes of getting games in before the winter weather ahead.

Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Demons 5, Williston Coyotes 10

(G2) Bismarck Demons 2, Williston Coyotes 4

(G1) Century Patriots 7, Jamestown Blue Jays 3

(G2) Century Patriots 4, Jamestown Blue Jays 1

(G1) Dickinson Midgets 5, Mandan Braves 3

(G2) Dickinson Midgets 2, Mandan Braves 1