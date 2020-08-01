Baseball: Williston Keybirds making the most of their opportunities at state

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Williston Keybirds are the fifth seed going into the state tournament next week.

The Keybirds finished third at state last season and Coach Egge wants his guys to keep up the momentum. He adds the team has to do a better job of hitting and having quality at-bats. But he knows the more confidence his team has at the tournament the better they will do.

“There are a lot of ups and a lot of downs and we had a little bit more downs this year but you just try to keep these kids as positive as possible,” says Egge. “They know that we are working for that one goal at the end of the season and this about the time we start closing in on that goal so the more confidence we have now the better we are off.”

The Keybirds quest for a state title begins on August 4th in Bismarck against the Grand Forks Blue Devils.

