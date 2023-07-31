Entering the Class AA State Legion Tournament, The Williston Keybirds had plenty of belief in themselves despite being the ninth ranked seed out of ten in Dickinson.

“I didn’t really think anything of the seeding. I knew we were a good enough team and that our bats are gonna get hot, and we have the pitching to go all the way and so just knowing that we could beat anybody, and we wanted to win more than anybody else there, that was another big part of it,” Second Baseman/Pitcher Kadin Finders said.

“Probably most of them guys probably underestimated us for sure. Probably didn’t think really think about how hot our bats were,” Third Baseman/Outfielder Tyler Tamez said.

On top of scoring an average of six and a half runs per game, defense did its’ part in Williston claiming a spot at the Central Plains.

“Our guys were flying around,” Tamez said.

“Our outfield was laying out several times per game, stealing base hits, making it tough for the other guys to put up runs. When they did, we just followed it back with more runs.”

While the team is grateful for the memories made at last week’s tournament.

“It was amazing, honestly. One of the best experiences of my life,” Shortstop/Pitcher Ashton Collings said.

Coming in as the underdogs and having to play all seven of those games, and end up winning all of them except for two, it’s just a great experience for us guys.”

They hope more upsets lie ahead against a slate of teams they’ve never played.

“We’re happy to go, but we definitely want to see how far we can make it. We know we’ve got the pitching depth and the bats are doing well, so it should be fun down there,” Head Coach Trever Sorenson said.

“I think it will be like playing when we were little kids again,” Finders said.

“Not knowing exactly who any of these kids are, just going out there and playing ball. With our team we have, these other teams are going to be good too, but I like our team.”