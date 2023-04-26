Aaron Finders has coached his son Kadin since the Williston senior began to play competitive baseball at about 10 years old.

“He’s really hard on me, but it’s good for me and he wants me to be a leader and so just leading this team has been a huge part of why we’ve been successful and everyone’s just bought in,” Kadin Finders said.

“It’s been tremendous I mean since he was a little kid running around and playing in the back yard and then getting into the Cal Ripken stuff since he was 10 years old and then Babe Ruth and now getting to watch him play Legion and coach him in the winter with some baseball stuff and through the spring, it’s been awesome. I love him,” Head Coach Aaron Finders said.

The farewell season for Finders and six other seniors is off to a strong start.

The Coyotes got to a 7-3 record with series sweeps over teams like Century and Bismarck.

“There’s a lot of confidence in each other and there’s a lot of confidence at the plate. I just know we’re going to do our jobs and get on base and just score runs and just on the mound and on defense, we’re just a solid team,” Kadin Finders said.

The success at the plate wasn’t totally expected, but a wide variety talent through the order has helped the Coyotes score double digit runs in five games.

“I honestly think it’s just consistency through the lineup, like it doesn’t matter what batter is up to the plate, you can expect success. Everyone can run on the bases. We can do just basically anything we need when we step up there and we’re all confident in ourselves so that helps a lot,” Senior Left Fielder Haden Bergstrom said.

Pitching and defense have produced as well, allowing more than six runs in just three games.

“Pitchers go up there and they know they’re going to throw strikes and they’re ready and they’re confident and ready for the defense to play every time,” Senior Pitcher Landen Miller said.

All of this could have Williston in a spot to compete this postseason.

“I’d say the goal for this year is just make it to state and win as many as we can and I’m pretty confident in that too that we can accomplish that,” Miller said.