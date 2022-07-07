In Class A the Williston Oilers are preparing to host a tournament this weekend.

After a few hic-ups early in the season head coach Trevor Sorenson says they are finding their groove.

Adding to make a good push to the postseason, they’ll need good performances from their pitching staff.

“Each pitchers got to give us a good start. We only have 12 guys and with the pitch count rules and stuff, it makes a huge difference between a good start and a bad start. And solid defense behind them that way you don’t have to throw so many pitches and we can get off the field and let our bats do the work cause we can hit pretty well,” Sorenson said.