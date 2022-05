The lone WDA game scheduled for Friday Minot and Williston was still played despite the rain and wind. The Magi and Coyotes both looking to keep the win streaks alive. Minot State played in a win-or-go-home game against St. Cloud State on day three of the NSIC tournament.

Scores:

Minot Magicians 6, Williston Coyotes 9 (G1)

Minot Magicians 1, Williston Coyotes 17 (G2)

Minot State Beavers 4, St. Cloud State Huskies 3