The Class A West Region tournament wrapped up on Saturday afternoon with the No. 5 seed taking home the title.
Scores:
Championship: #3 Bismarck Reps (4), #5 Williston Oilers (17)
Third Place Game: #1 Mandan A’s (10), #2 Bismarck Senators (14)
by: Luke Gamble
