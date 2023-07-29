BISMARCK, N.D. — Everybody loves a good underdog and the Williston Keybirds are writing their own cinderella story at the Class AA state tournament as the nine-seed.

After losing to Fargo Post 2 on Tuesday, Williston had their backs against the wall with their season on the line. However a magical run in the consolation bracket with four wins, including a walk-off, clinched the Keybirds their first berth in the Central Plains Tournament since 2004 and a spot in Saturday’s championship game.

“It’s just surreal,” Kadin Finders says. “The fact that we came all the way back through the loser’s braket after losing that first one to these guys, but we just kep fighting every game showed up ready to play and we just want to win more than anybody else here.”

“This weekend really kind of changes the standard for our program and sets the bar high for the next guys coming up and excited to go to Rapid,” head coach trever Sorenson adds. “It’s always fun playing there, going down there and hanging out. Should be fun to see some good compeition.”