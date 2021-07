Mr. Lark made his return to Bismarck, as the Larks inducted Wyatt Ulrich into the team’s hall of fame during their game with the Waterloo Bucks.

Ulrich played for multiple seasons with the Larks, setting team records in nearly every category during his tenure. The Larks also retired Ulrich’s number at the game.

As for the game itself, the Larks fell behind 6-0 in the early stages but was able to get the tying run to second in the ninth, only to fall short of the comeback, 6-4.