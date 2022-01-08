Basketball: #7 Linton-HMB beats #6 Shiloh Christian; Beulah & Dickinson Trinity boys win

A big day for Class B basketball on both the girls and boys side across the state with multiple top ten teams in action.
Girls Scores:
#6 Shiloh Christian (24), #7 Linton-HMB (43)
Oak Grove (38), Dickinson Trinity (36)
Boys Scores:
Beulah (44), Des Lacs Burlington (43)
Oak Grove (59), Dickinson Trinity (62)
Hazen (62), Bowman County (59)
Center-Stanton (52), Richardton-Taylor (47)
Garrison (53), GC-Mott-Regent (45)
Trenton (51), Central McLean (35)
Warwick (66), Max (52)
Glen Ullin-Hebron (63), White Shield (50)
Divide County (57), Washburn (48)