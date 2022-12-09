The first full week of WDA Basketball action is nearly in the books, with teams playing their home openers on a busy Friday Night.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:#1 Minot Magicians86Dickinson Midgets72Final
Girls:Turtle Mountain Braves54Dickinson Midgets64Final
Boys:#5 Legacy Sabers82Watford City Wolves62Final
GirlsRV Legacy Sabers86Watford City Wolves40Final
Boys:Bismarck Demons76Jamestown Blue Jays68Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons68Jamestown Blue Jays43Final
Boys:St. Mary’s Saints56Williston Coyotes49Final
Girls:St. Mary’s Saints89Williston Coyotes34Final