The Dickinson Midgets pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked Legacy, while the Bismarck Demons protected home court against St. Mary’s.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|89
|St. Mary’s Saints
|51
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|67
|St. Mary’s Saints
|53
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|79
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|75
|Final
|Girls:
|Dickinson Midgets
|56
|RV Legacy Sabers
|81
|Final
|Boys:
|Watford City Wolves
|29
|#1 Minot Magicians
|103
|Final
|Girls:
|Watford City Wolves
|45
|#1 Minot Majettes
|110
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|vs
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|PPD
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|vs
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|PPD