The Dickinson Midgets pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked Legacy, while the Bismarck Demons protected home court against St. Mary’s.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:Bismarck Demons89St. Mary’s Saints51Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons67St. Mary’s Saints53Final
Boys:Dickinson Midgets79#5 Legacy Sabers75Final
Girls:Dickinson Midgets56RV Legacy Sabers81Final
Boys:Watford City Wolves29#1 Minot Magicians103Final
Girls:Watford City Wolves45#1 Minot Majettes110Final
Boys:Williston CoyotesvsTurtle Mountain BravesPPD
Girls:Williston CoyotesvsTurtle Mountain BravesPPD