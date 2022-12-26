The Velva Aggies boys basketball team is sitting at .500 early in the season.

They are coming off one of their best seasons in over half a century after finishing 2021 at 18-7. This season the Aggies return three of their starters from last year.

Head Coach Isaac Sondrol said their height under the net will be their strength while they have to work on shot selection when in the tough region they are in.

“We need to improve on scoring the basketball, if we score the basketball we’re in good shape. I know we can defend we have to score the basketball at a high clip against the Bishop Ryans the DLBs the Rugbys if we do that we’re going to be in good shape. Everyone knows I play a lot of zone and that’s a big deal for us, we got to rebound and transition well and that height that athleticism we have to use that every night,” Sondrol said.