Basketball: All-State teams announced for both Class A & B

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The last of the All-State teams were announced Thursday, rounding out with the Class B Boys, highlighted by Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, who made the first team, the first Skyhawk to do that in school history.

On the second team, Beulah’s Trey Brandt makes the list as a sophomore, helping the Miners win the region 7 tournament.

Lucas Shumacher out of Linton-HMB makes the second team, a big time scorer for the Lions, as they made an appearance in region 3.

Finally, Gage Swanson out of Beach makes the second team. Swanson was part of a Buccaneer team that sat in the top five in the toughest region in the state, region 7.

Moving to the Class A Boys, where Elijah Klein cracked the list as a first teamer, one of three WDA players to make the first team.

On the second team, Century’s Cade Feeney makes it averaging 20 points per game for the Patriots.

However, it’s Dickinson who is the only school that has two players to make the all-state team, and it comes as no surprise that it’s the dynamic duo of Kobe Krenz and Jaiden Wright.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge