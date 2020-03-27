Basketball: All-State teams announced for both Class A & B

The last of the All-State teams were announced Thursday, rounding out with the Class B Boys, highlighted by Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, who made the first team, the first Skyhawk to do that in school history.

On the second team, Beulah’s Trey Brandt makes the list as a sophomore, helping the Miners win the region 7 tournament.

Lucas Shumacher out of Linton-HMB makes the second team, a big time scorer for the Lions, as they made an appearance in region 3.

Finally, Gage Swanson out of Beach makes the second team. Swanson was part of a Buccaneer team that sat in the top five in the toughest region in the state, region 7.

Moving to the Class A Boys, where Elijah Klein cracked the list as a first teamer, one of three WDA players to make the first team.

On the second team, Century’s Cade Feeney makes it averaging 20 points per game for the Patriots.

However, it’s Dickinson who is the only school that has two players to make the all-state team, and it comes as no surprise that it’s the dynamic duo of Kobe Krenz and Jaiden Wright.