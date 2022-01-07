Basketball: Another ranked matchup highlights the night in the WDA

The Bismarck Demons enter the night looking for a second win over a ranked opponent, this time traveling north to take on the defending WDA champs in Minot.
WDA Basketball Scores:
(B) #5 Minot Magicians 79, #1 Bismarck Demons 67
(B) St. Mary’s Saints 54, #2 Century Patriots 76
(G) St. Mary’s Saints 31, #1 Century Patriots 72
(B) Legacy Sabers 85, Mandan Braves 67
(G) Legacy Sabers 68, Mandan Braves 56
(B) Jamestown Blue Jays 61, Williston Coyotes 63
(B) Watford City Wolves 52, Turtle Mountain Braves 89
(G) Watford City Wolves 54, Turtle Mountain Bravettes 40