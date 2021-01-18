Basketball: Beulah knows a slow start doesn’t mean much in March

Beulah’s basketball team is 4-4 with just over a month left in the season, but the Miners don’t see this season slipping away with similar starts over the past two years leading to regional titles.

“I think for the most part the experience is that they don’t panic,” head coach Jeremy Brandt said. “You know, we’ve been through those situations before. We’ve been in close games. The more we can be in those situations the more prepared we are and the more comfortable we are hopefully when that situation arises again.”

Three of the Miners’ four losses are from top ten teams in the state.

“Those games are always good for us,” junior Trey Brandt said. “It’s really tough competition and we kind of got off to a bad start like we did last year, but we’re just getting prepared for what’s to come in March and that’s winning a region title.”

Coach Brandt says the biggest improvement so far this season has been on defense.

“Defensively the last couple of games especially we’ve been able to dictate the other team’s offense a little bit with our defense and our pressure,” Coach Brandt said. “With our ability for our guards to get out and pressure and make things hard for the other team, I thought we made them uncomfortable the past couple games.”

After losing their top rebounder last season, Brandt says he likes the way his guards have been able to rebound, even as an undersized team.

“Usually just try to find a man, box out, get a body and then hopefully get an over the back call,” senior Dawson Zuroff said. “If there’s a long rebound you’ve got to get in front of the ball, try to read the ball the best you can before those big guys get to it.”

Beulah’s big games aren’t done yet. The one circled on the Miners’ calendar is February 4th when they travel to Dickinson Trinity, a team they will likely see again in the postseason.