Basketball: Beulah reflects on an unforgettable season

A last-second steal and buzzer-beater. That’s how Beulah basketball’s third consecutive region championship season ended.

“Just to basically put the dagger in it, it feels amazing,” sophomore Trey Brandt said. “Just walking off that court knowing you’re part of that team, you’re going to state.”

That moment is one that won’t soon be forgotten.

“I was watching him go in, and I didn’t know how much time was left,” senior Jonah Larson said. “I saw the layup go in, I looked up and saw .3, I was like, ‘Alright, I think we got this one.’ It’s definitely something I’ll remember forever.”

However, the Miners were looking for something bigger. A state trophy in Bismarck.

“I honestly think we had a really good chance,” Larson said. “Just knowing how much we improved as a team over the season.”

The Miners don’t know what could have been, but they say they’re still going to cherish the region title they earned.

“You never want to take it for granted when you do win a regional tournament and get to a state tournament,” Miners head coach Jeremy Brandt said. “You don’t want to take that for granted, because you don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get, so it’s certainly a lost opportunity, because we may not get that chance again.”

“Not a lot of people thought we’d make it to the state tournament, and I think we turned a lot of heads with that,” Trey Brandt said. “You can’t take us winning a region championship away from us.”

The Miners won’t get their shot this year, but with only two seniors graduating the future looks bright.

“Both being post, they have a big spot to fill there, but I think that they’ll come out ahead on the region,” Larson said. “I have a brother who’s a freshman, who’s going to be a big kid too, and I’m hoping that over the next couple years I can come watch them region championships too.”

Beulah hopes to return to their first state championship since 2012.

