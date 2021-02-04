Basketball: Beulah tops Trinity, Kenmare girls remain undefeated, Minot boys beat Century, BSC splits with Lake Region

Local Sports

Thursday night’s basketball action featured some of the top teams in the state as three top ten teams took to the floor.

In class B, the No. 2 ranked Dickinson Trinity Titans fell in double overtime to Beulah 64-63.

On the girls side, No. 4 Kenmare extended its undefeated streak to 17 games with a 45-31 win over Surrey .

In class A, No. 3 Minot defended home court with an 82-62 win over Century.

In the college ranks, Bismarck State’s women’s team topped Lake Region State College 88-60 for its second win of the season.

On the men’s side, the Mystics fell 75-70.

