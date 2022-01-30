Region seven basketball is always one of the toughest regions in the state, but it’s a tough schedule that Beulah is prepared for.

The Miners have won their last 5 games and have just one loss in the region. A big reason for the success has been their defense, holding teams to less than 48 points per game. The Miners are finding a way to do that with a team that doesn’t have much height, so they’re relying on their speed.

“We’re running a lot more, spreading the floor,” senior Trapper Skalsky said. “We’ve got to learn help defense, trust your teammates, we’ve got to rotate well because we don’t have that big shot blocker, that big lane presence in there. Almost all of us can get shot over, so we’ve really got to trust each other to do our jobs.”

The Miners are back at home on Friday against Heart River.