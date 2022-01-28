Friday night Class B basketball took center stage with multiple ranked teams hitting the court.
Boys Scores:
#8 Flasher (71), #10 Bowman County (67)
#7 Powers Lake (46), Stanley (43)
Surrey (65), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (54)
Legacy (86), Turtle Mountain (62)
#5 Bismarck (96), Williston (77)
#1 Century (88), Watford City (54)
Dickinson (73), Jamestown (68)
Girls Scores:
Legacy (83), Turtle Mountain (35)
#1 Century (89), Watford City (42)
Dickinson (65), Jamestown (86)
#9 Linton-HMB (60), Lamoure-Litchville-Marion (49)
#10 Bowman County (67), Lemmon, SD (48)
Kidder County (57), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (36)