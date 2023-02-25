Day two of the Class B Boys Districts tournament took place Saturday with several teams fighting to keep their season alive. Out in Minot the District 12 tournament had plenty of action with Surrey, Berthold, Glenburn and South Prairie battling to keep their season going in the win or go home games. On the other side of the bracket, Bishop Ryan, Des Lacs-Burlington, MLS and Our Redeemer’s looking to make it to the District Championship game Monday night.

Berthold 40 Surrey 66 Final Glenburn 39 South Prairie 66 Final #3 Bishop Ryan 70 Our Redeemer’s 25 Final DLB 66 MLS 42 Final