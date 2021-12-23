Basketball: Bishop Ryan continuing to improve on the defensive side of ball

The Bishop Ryan Lions boys basketball team is coming off a big upset win against ranked Shiloh Christian over the weekend.

The Lions matched up well against the ranked Skyhawks in the paint using their length to hold them to only 42 points. Coming into this season head coach Brody Broch said they would have to step up on the defensive side of the ball to have these big wins throughout the season.

“We lose four seniors who were pretty quick so this year we will be a little bit longer so we will have to use that,” Broch said.

“Got to focus on our defensive principles and executing those well and then from there just a lot of effort and mentality,” Josh Will, Senior Forward, said.

The Lions are back on the court when they face Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich in Dale Brown Classic on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.