The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions knocked off number one seed Rugby at last season’s Region 6 Tournament before falling in the championship game, where they eventually lost to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood.

The team hopes to carry momentum from trip to the regional final over to this year with a younger lineup.

“I think it gave us a lot of confidence for sure, especially in the basketball program,” says Senior Magee Rovig. “We hadn’t made that title game in a couple years, so it was really good to be back in that position and just get the feeling of it again and bring some liveliness to the basketball program.”

“The girls that are back understand what it took to get there,” says HC Roger Coleman. “So hopefully we can kind of just pass that down to the underclassmen and the younger girls who didn’t play as much on that team and they can teach them to understand what it takes to win to get to that level.”