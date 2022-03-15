The Bishop Ryan Lions are back in the Class B State Tournament after missing out in 2021. They are preparing for Shiloh Christian in their first-round match-up.

These two teams are no stranger to each other facing one another early in the season with Bishop Ryan pulling off the upset.

Head Coach Brody Bosch said when it comes to the state level, everyone’s record goes back to 0-0 and they are preparing for a physical battle under the net.

“We know that they are going to come out looking for revenge so we are going to have to be on our best game on Thursday,” Josh Will, Senior Forward, said. “And the focus is probably going to be rebounding once again like it was earlier this year.”

“They really use their height very well, they do a lot of high low action,” Bosch said. “And then their point guards are very quick they are a very big athletic team and they use that pretty well so we just got to be ready for that.”

The Lions and Skyhawks tip-off Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at the Minot State Dome.