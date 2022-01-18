Basketball: Bismarck and Legacy battle on a wind-affected night on the hardwood; Flasher bounces back

The Bismarck Demons entered the night hoping to avoid a letdown against Legacy, while the Flasher Bulldogs looked to bounce back against a tough New Salem-Almont team.

WDA Basketball Scores:
(B) #4 Bismarck Demons 73, Legacy Sabers 62
(G) #2 Bismarck Demons 65, Legacy Sabers 43
(B) Dickinson Midgets 83, Mandan Braves 65
(G) Dickinson Midgets 68, Mandan Braves 54
(B) Williston Coyotes 87, Watford City Wolves 53
(B) #1 Century Patriots vs #2 Minot Magicians – PPD
(G) #5 Minot Majettes vs #1 Century Patriots – PPD
(B) St. Mary’s Saints vs Jamestown Blue Jays – PPD
(G) Jamestown Blue Jays vs St. Mary’s Saints – PPD

Class B Basketball Scores:
(B) New Salem-Almont 56, #8 Flasher 70
(B) #7 Powers Lake vs Tioga – PPD
(G) #3 Central Cass vs #9 Linton-HMB – PPD

