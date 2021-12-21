Basketball: Bismarck and St. Mary’s matchup in a high stakes conference battle

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On the final night of basketball before the holidays, undefeated Bismarck was tested against a St. Mary’s team that has been on fire of late.

Tuesday Basketball Scores:
(B) #4 Bismarck Demons (103), RV St. Mary’s Saints (99)
(G) #4 Bismarck Demons(64), St. Mary’s Saints (42)
(B) Watford City Wolves (47), #5 Minot Magicians (89)
(G) Watford City Wolves (50), #5 Minot Majettes (92)
(B) Williston Coyotes (67), Turtle Mountain Braves (62)
(G) #4 Linton-HMB (64), Ellendale (8)
(B) #8 Flasher (61), Center-Stanton (47)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories