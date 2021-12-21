Basketball: Bismarck and St. Mary’s matchup in a high stakes conference battle

On the final night of basketball before the holidays, undefeated Bismarck was tested against a St. Mary’s team that has been on fire of late.
Tuesday Basketball Scores:
(B) #4 Bismarck Demons (103), RV St. Mary’s Saints (99)
(G) #4 Bismarck Demons(64), St. Mary’s Saints (42)
(B) Watford City Wolves (47), #5 Minot Magicians (89)
(G) Watford City Wolves (50), #5 Minot Majettes (92)
(B) Williston Coyotes (67), Turtle Mountain Braves (62)
(G) #4 Linton-HMB (64), Ellendale (8)
(B) #8 Flasher (61), Center-Stanton (47)