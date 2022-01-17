Basketball: Bismarck boys playing at a historic pace on offense

It’s a big week for Bismarck Boys Basketball. With a pair of wins, the Demons could see themselves at the top of the WDA, a place for a team that is shattering offensive records that this school has never seen.

Fresh off of scoring a school-record 129 points on Saturday, the Demons come into this week with good energy at practice, during a time of the season the Head Coach Jordan Wilhelm knows can bring a lack of focus.

“Sometimes this January grind can get long,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “Practices can get difficult but the good teams are the ones that can truly come every day with their lunchpails and they are ready. They’re putting their hardhats on and they want to compete and I think our guys have shown that once they step on the court, they can block out the stuff that goes on away from the gym and really focus and get better.”

The WDA is about to hit the halfway point of the schedule. Teams that played once before, playing each other again.

“I think the first time through the whole conference is a nice little look on each team,” says senior Ethan Stotz. “You get to know how they play and how we play against them so it’s nice to improve things on practice and look forward to the next matchup with them.”

Bismarck is averaging over 100 points per game, but it’s not just because they have the top scorer in the state in Treysen Eaglestaff, it’s a team that believes that any guy that steps on the floor can score double digits.

“Our offense is kind of nice because you don’t know who’s going to get a bucket each night,” says Eaglestaff. “You could have George (Gillette) go for 20 and the next night Kyler (Scott) goes for 20 and then I could go for 40. You never know. We all have on and off nights but no matter what, someone is going to step up for us.”

Eaglestaff’s goal this year is to be better at all-around offense, spreading the ball around instead of being a volume shooter. His coach feels he is blossoming under that newfound focus, which is leading the way to a historic season for the Demons.

“If they are going to guard Treysen with two or three guys, he needs to be willing to give it up to stay active to keep moving,” says Wilhelm. “And to trust his teammates that they are going to be able to make plays too. Which we’ve proven several games this year that we have a lot of different guys that can do it. So continuing to build that trust is huge for us and we feel like we’re going in the right direction.”