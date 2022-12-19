The Bismarck girls basketball team is off to a good start in 2022 after picking up two conference wins to begin the year.

The focus for this team is all about movement and focusing on the strengths of its personnel. For Head Coach Bill Shetler that means emphasizing moving without the ball just as much as the girls move with it. The Demons hope this will not only spread out the scoring, but also limit turnovers in big moments.

“I feel like last year dribbling too much got us into a lot of trouble with the full court or in the half court,” junior Jersey Berg said. “Dribbling in the middle people just collapse in, that’s really a struggle, and getting reverse moves on the defense too. Just getting them side to side is really good.”

“If we get the defensive team to shift then a lot of our players are able to get open and will be able to knock down open shots better than contested shots,” senior Ali Gulleson said.

The Demons return to the court for the first time in 11 days against St. Mary’s on Tuesday.