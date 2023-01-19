They may not have the glitz and glam of some of the top teams in the state, but when it comes to winning basketball games, they’re as good as anyone. And after a win over ranked Legacy on Tuesday, the Demons will face their toughest test yet.

It’s the most focused this team has been. That’s the words that Head Coach Bill Shetler had for his team at practice after beating third-ranked Legacy by 16.

“I knew we were going to be able to score,” says Shetler. “I knew we had that much offensive ability with our size, but defensively, that was my biggest question mark. The way we’ve been playing defense and that we’ve been able to limit other teams, I’ve been super happy with.”

The Demons enter each game knowing it’s going to be a battle, they know they’re undersized, but they feel that when it comes to the rebound battle, it’s not about who has the taller players.

“We just have to work harder than them,” says Senior Peyton Neumiller. “Always have a body on them and just outwork them way more than they work us. We just have to battle the whole 36 minutes which isn’t easy, but we know we have to do it to win games.”

Now they are entering the toughest stretch of their schedule, with games against Century and Minot, the only two teams to beat them. The Patriots come first on Friday.

“And they kind of took it to us in our first game,” says Shetler. “We didn’t respond with the fight that we needed to and they jumped out 12 to 1 or whatever the score was. That’s the immediate thing is that we have to pack a punch right away. Right from the start.”

“I just feel like they are super tough,” says Junior Paige Breuer. “They know that they are good and they will show you up if you are not there to play against them. So really it’s our mentality and just knowing that we’re tough too and that we can compete against them.”

The Demons feel that if they play as they did on Tuesday, they can be right there in the state title conversation, there just has to be no margin of error.

“If we can throw five girls in double figures, that’s pretty hard to defend and that’s pretty hard to prepare for,” says Shetler. “So just that belief in just, hey, that girl can score 15 points for us tonight and I can get 12 and somebody else can get 12.”

“And they’ve had the confidence in themselves and they’ve had the success over the last two-three years,” says Shetler. “And that just kind of grows and builds as you find wins and you find ways to compete with some of those good teams.”