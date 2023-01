The BSC Mystics hosted a doubleheader with Lake Region State, with the men hoping to get back in the win column, and the women looking to stay above .500.

Men: Bismarck State College 79 Lake Region State 61 Final Women: Bismarck State College 83 Lake Region State 68 Final Men: United Tribes Technical College 92 NDSCS 94 Final Women: United Tribes Technical College 64 NDSCS 91 Final