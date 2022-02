As the Mon-Dak season is coming down the home stretch, a pair of important games headlined the night on the court with Williston State making the trip to Bismarck State.

In the men’s game, the Tetons got off to a hot start, before the Mystics started chipping away in the second half, leading to an 81-76 comeback win.

It was the same story in the women’s game, with the Mystics coming out with a double-digit lead after the first quarter before the Tetons came back to win 88-86.