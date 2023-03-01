The WDA Tournament gets underway Thursday, and if you’re looking for a dark horse on the girls’ side, the Bismarck Demons are not a bad choice.

Entering the tournament as the three seed, the Demons are perfect against teams not named Century and Minot. Bismarck is built on defense, giving up the second least amount of points in the west.

Peyton Neumiller has been a steady presence for this team since she was a freshman. Now as a senior, head coach Bill Shetler has seen a side of leadership from her that has made her a formidable player.

“She’s shown tremendous growth in that area and I’m proud of her,” says Shetler. “She’s got kind of the weight of the world on her because she’s had to carry the load for us over the last couple of years and this year, we’ve kind of taken some of that off and she’s accepted that. She finds her teammates and she’s just a tremendous competitor for us.”