Basketball: Bismarck’s Jordan Wilhelm named Subway Coach of the Year for Class A Boys Basketball

Bismarck’s Jordan Wilhelm has won the Subway Coach of the Year award for the Class A Boys Basketball division.

The Demons finished their season with a 20-5 record and won the WDA tournament title over Jamestown. Wilhelm made a major change to Bismarck’s style of play and gives all the credit to his team for the success this year.

“Our seniors this year were a group that accepted a new style, a new system,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “Which can be tough when you put in a new system and you have a group that’s been in the old system for three years. I worried about having some push back, but these guys just really jumped in from day one.”

Wilhelm is one of three coaches to win the Subway coach of the year. The other recipients are Justin Klein for Devils Lake in Class A Girls, and Rick Smith of Four Winds Minnewauken for Class B Boys.