A big-time battle on the court is set to tip off Friday, the Mandan Braves host a rematch with the Century Patriots.

This matchup has provided some classic games, and the one earlier this year at Century High came down to the last shot. Mandan is hoping to recapture that type of play that had them on the cusp of an upset, but two straight losses have this team on their heels.

The Braves know it’ll be a tougher matchup with the return of Isaiah Schafer to the Patriots’ lineup, but the key matchup will be Mat Mudingay on Ryan Erickson. Despite the height difference, the senior is ready for the challenge.

“I like it,” says Mudingay. “I like having that mismatch, being able to guard guards and to be able to guard bigs. And when a guard guards me, I’m able to duck them in and score a little two points down low. But it’s fun, I like having my mismatches all around the court.”

“Mat’s strength and his athletic ability just makes him really good for us defensively,” says head coach Brandon Schafer. “And he can communicate better than anyone on our team. His talk gets us going. He’s an energy guy for us and I just like how hard he plays.”

Looking at it from the Patriots’ perspective, the Braves are the team that has tested them the closest this season with Century winning by just two points. The average margin of victory in their other 17 games this year is nearly 31 points.

One of the big difference makers, when the Patriots played in Mandan, was the turnover margin. Century had just 3 more turnovers in the game, but the Braves were able to score 16 points in transition.

While limiting turnovers is a big emphasis, head coach Dan Mattern says it’s also about how you react to the turnovers and get your team back on defense.

“Turnovers are going to happen in basketball and our team goal is ten or under,” says Mattern. “When you do turn it over it’s imperative that it’s not a catastrophic turnover and we had some last time. Any time you turn it over and it leads to points in transition, then it’s a concern.”

“Not turning the ball over and taking care of it every possession I think is big,” says Ryan Erikson. “Especially going into tournament time where every possession matters. I think that’s one focal point just being more crisp.”

You can see the top-ranked Patriots take on Mandan Friday night at 7:30 PM on the Dakota’s CW and on our live stream.