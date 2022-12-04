Class B girls basketball has it the ground running with several teams competing in early season tournaments one of those teams being Bottineau.

The Stars finished last season losing in the Region 6 tournament to DLB. This year they return several key players from last years young team.

Head Coach Michael Vandel said early on their main focus was improving the offense so he’s impressed with how their defense has performed in their first two games.

“I have been happy with how well we’ve played defensively these last two days because we didn’t focus on that a whole lot. We’re trying to be a better offensive team when teams throw zones at us cause a lot of teams seem to do that. We’re just trying to be a better unit on offense, Vandel said.