The Braves and Royals were among Region Six teams to win by double digits on Monday.
Class B Boys Basketball Scores
|Berthold
|36
|Bottineau
|69
|Final
|South Prairie
|62
|Center-Stanton
|47
|Final
|MLS
|49
|Velva
|56
|Final
|Alexander
|35
|Tioga
|48
|Final
