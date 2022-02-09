Post-season basketball officially starts Thursday. Class B girls basketball kicks off the district tournaments, and one of the teams preparing is the Bottineau Stars.

They finished the regular season with a 4-2 record against District teams. In the second half of the season Head Coach Michael Vandal said he has seen the defense improve leading to more points offensively.

He added that although this team is young the girls make up for it with their height and somewhere else.

“I’d say our depth is better, we have nine or 10 girls that can come off the bench and give us something we haven’t always been able to go that deep so it’s been a good thing,” Vandal said.

Bottineau faces Velva in their first game of the District 11 tournament Thursday night. Tip-off is for 5:30 p.m. at Velva.