After trailing for most of the first half of their region championship Bowman County’s basketball team is going to the state B for the first time in 13 years. Their region title was a game that turned at half time, and ended with a 24 point win.

“Coach just told us ‘This is where champions are made and we’ve just got to push through it,'” sophomore Bohden Duffield said.

The Bulldogs became champions by playing lights out defense and giving up less than 53 points per game in the region tournament.

“I think we found ourselves defensively,” Bulldogs’ head coach Nick Walker said. “We weren’t very good on defense all year and we found ourselves.”

Bowman’s ability to force turnovers is allowing them to dictate the pace of games, something they’ll need to do effectively at the state tournament.

“I mean that’s what we want for every game,” senior Carson Massey said. “That’s what we’re told to do, and we just finally got it done and that’s the result.”

The Bulldogs have a tall task against defending state champions Kindred in the first round. A team that has ten six-foot plus players compared to just four on Bowman’s roster, a battle that will begin inside.

“Just getting low in our box outs and actually boxing out,” Massey said. “Finding bodies when the shot goes up and running the floor hard.”

The Bulldogs will be ready to run when the ball goes up on Thursday.

“I think we’ve just got to go be ourselves,” Walker said. “We’re a full court man-to-man team, and we’re just going to go be ourselves.”

Bowman and Kindred tip off at 1 p.m. on Thursday.