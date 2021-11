The BSC Mystics returned to the Armory for the first time this season, when Mon-Dak play got started with a matchup with the Williston State Tetons.

Leading by two to start the second half, Bismarck State got contributions from players all over the floor, pulling ahead with a few key three-pointers out of the locker room.

The Mystics kept their distance and was able to secure a 108-98 win at home.