The Des Lacs-Burlington Boys Basketball team finished with just five wins a season ago, but the team has a major piece back from injury this season that could make them a region six contender.

A chipped femur at the start of the 2021 football season kept DLB’s Carson Yale sidelined for all of last year’s basketball season.

“I tried to be a good on the bench presence. It’s just hard as a kid. I really wanted to be out there, I spent a lot of nights thinking about it. I think it made me come back hungrier for this year,” Yale said.

The six foot nine Minot State signee returns to the lineup not just with extra motivation to succeed as a senior, but added muscle to his frame.

“I definitely put on some pounds but, that just comes with hard work. I think a lot of us guys have been doing that and so it’s something that’s kind of fun too,” Yale said.

“He came to practice every day. He also was here in the offseason. You can tell he hit the weight room and he put on a lot of good weight, and I know he did everything he possibly could and he’s ready to go for the season,” Head Coach Chris Brown said.

Adding front court size helps the Lakers force turnovers on defense.

“We’re always harping on we want good ball pressure and we always talk about rebounding. If you win the rebound battle, hopefully you win the basketball game. We want to dictate the tempo offensively and defensively and hopefully sometimes our defense will lead to some offense,” Brown said.

“It’s a tough defense to be playing, I mean you’ve got to be fast and physical like I said and that’s just what we are,” Senior Guard Rylan Olson said.

Yale’s return also spaces the floor for open shooters.

“When he’s in, we try to get it to him as much as we can because he has such an advantage down there, but we’ve also got a lot of shooters on the team and we’re not afraid to stroke that,” Olson said.

“Offensively, we’re able to put some of our other guys that they weren’t in last year. They were kind of outmatched because they had to play a bigger guy or whatever. Now we have some size and so those kids are back to their natural positions,” Brown said.