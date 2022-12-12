The Century Patriots have everything you could ask for when it comes to returning talent and depth, however, despite all the accolades, a state title eludes this group of seniors.

Last year, the Patriots had a flare for the dramatic. Not one, but two buzzer-beaters headlining the season. However, a tough exit in the state tournament has this team wanting more, but it’s not fueled by the pressure to win, but by appreciating the journey.

“We want to enjoy the process,” said HC Darin Mattern. “We want to enjoy everything about the season. The locker room, the bus trips. Every day on the practice floor. Because it’s all about the process. We don’t want to look at the amount of wins you have, how many losses you have. We want to enjoy every single day together.”

The fun part is easy when you see the talent on the floor. The Patriots have three players already signed to the next level. It’s hard to see a weakness.

“We can get really long,” said senior Anthony Doppler. “So we can get in the passing lanes without having to be so close to our guys. Our defense can really step it up with our length. And even if we do miss our guy, we can send them right down to Ryan or Joel on the help side so. I think our defense this year is just going to be on another level.”

That’s all you’ll hear at a Patriot practice, defense, led by senior point guard Tyler Birst who preaches consistency.

“Doing it over and over and over for the last three years you obviously get better.” said senior Tyler Birst. “People think it’s just offense that gets better, shooting and all that. But defense is the same thing. Working on the slide drills and all the things in practice that we do to get better at it.”

Birst says Coach Darrin Mattern tapped him as the defensive leader three years ago, a role he wasn’t sure he’d thrive in to start, but has embraced since.

“He does a lot for our basketball team that doesn’t necessarily show up in the box score,” says Mattern. “I always tell him to cut the head off the snake. He’s going to be our defensive leader and he’s going to anchor our team defense.”

It’s one last dance for the majority of this group, hoping this will finally be the year that a dream can be realized.

“We’re such a close group,” said Doppler. “We’ve been together for so long. The excitement, the tension built. I don’t know, it’s the final ride. Got to do something with it.”