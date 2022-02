One WDA basketball game took center stage on Saturday as No. 3 Minot hosted No. 1 Century.

The Majettes came in with one loss while Century was going for their 40th straight win. Saturday’s game marked the first matchup between these two teams this season.

Girls Scores:

Century (56), Minot (45)

Carrington (29), Shiloh (64)

Kidder county (51), Enderlin (31)

Boys Scores:

Legacy (79), Williston (56)

Dickinson Trinity (49), Bishop Ryan (51)

#9 North Star (47), Harvey-Wells County (53)