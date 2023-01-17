The Century versus Minot matchups lived up to the hype, with the girls game featuring a big-time comeback, and the boys game changing leads back and forth.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Girls:
|#1 Century Patriots
|72
|#4 Minot Majettes
|64
|Final
|Boys:
|#3 Minot Magicians
|67
|#1 Century Patriots
|76
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|82
|#3 Legacy Sabers
|66
|Final
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|91
|RV Legacy Sabers
|97
|Final-OT
|Girls:
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|54
|St. Mary’s Saints
|43
|Final
|Boys:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|53
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|54
|Final
|Girls:
|Dickinson Midgets
|60
|Mandan Braves
|71
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|75
|#2 Mandan Braves
|85
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|53
|Watford City Wolves
|64
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|85
|Watford City Wolves
|47
|Final
Class B Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|Linton-HMB
|46
|#2 Central Cass
|51
|Final
|Boys:
|New England
|24
|#8 Beulah
|72
|Final
|Boys:
|Harding County, SD
|63
|RV Bowman County
|76
|Final
|Boys:
|Max
|52
|RV Standing Rock
|70
|Final
|Girls:
|#1 Rugby
|57
|Bottineau
|43
|Final
|Girls:
|Stanley
|53
|#3 Kenmare/Bowbells
|50
|Final
|Girls:
|Linton-HMB
|33
|#6 Central Cass
|66
|Final
|Girls:
|#9 Central McLean
|65
|Washburn
|25
|Final