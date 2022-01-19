Basketball: Century ready to go for their rematch with Bismarck

It’s been a while since the Century Patriots have taken the court hoping they aren’t rusty for round two of their matchup with Bismarck on Friday night.

Century is coming into Friday knowing they can’t get off to the start they had in the last game, falling behind 25-2 at one point. They know the key to getting revenge is playing a much cleaner game on offense.

“We know you’re going to turn over a little bit,” says head coach Darin Mattern. “But the biggest thing we have to avoid is the catastrophic turnovers. Meaning we can’t turn it over and allow it to score off those turnovers.

“If we turn it over, we got to be able to get our defense back, set five on five, and make them earn every possession in the halfcourt,” says Mattern. “And I think if we do that it’s going to give us an opportunity to be in the basketball game and hopefully give us a chance to win the basketball game down the stretch.”